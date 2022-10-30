Emergency Response
(Photo by MattGush, iStock)

Denver police are investigating a triple death in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday night, according to a tweet from the police department.

Officials reported the three deaths in the 4500 block of Kittredge Street around 6:30 p.m. Police did not allude to what caused the deaths.

The medical examiner will release the victims' ID's as well as the cause of death, police said. 

This is a developing story and updates will come as they are made available. 

