Police arrested two people on suspicion of attempted murder after a Saturday shooting in Aurora.

Police identified the suspects as 25-year-old Emily Strunk and Kevin Wertin, 27. They were held of suspicion of first-degree attempted murder.

Police say Strunk called 911 to an apartment in the 15400 block of East 13th Avenue after telling dispatchers she shot a male intruder.

Police at first said the intruder, who previously had a relationship with Strunk, forced his way into the unit and assaulted a man inside, according to the Aurora Police Department. Police detained Strunk, but released her.

Detectives found new evidence in the case that police haven't disclosed that led to the arrests, the department said.

Police did not release information about the man who was shot but said he remains in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation and authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.