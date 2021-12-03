Two men who were shot by Commerce City police officers this week after a chase were arrested after being discharged from the hospital, according to the police department.

Police identified the suspects as Oscar Gurrola, 27, and Estevan Valverse, 28. Authorities did not release what charges both will face in regards to Monday's incident.

Authorities responded to a report of a suspected DUI driver in the 7500 block of Brighton Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. Monday. When they located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, police said at least one person fired at officers, according to a release from the Commerce City Police Department.

Officers returned fire, but the vehicle fled the scene. Gurrola and Valverse were eventually apprehended after the vehicle crashed in the 7600 block of Bright on Road, police said.

Investigators are continuing their investigation into the shooting and officials said additional charges against the suspects are anticipated.