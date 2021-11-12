Lakewood Police say two people were arrested on Thursday and face murder charges in connection with the disappearance of an 81-year-old man. Police are searching for the victim's body, which they believe may have been split into pieces.

Ricardo Gonzalez Perez, 35, and Savannah N. Wilson, 25, are in custody in connection to the disappearance of Gail Wilson, said Paul Osckel, a public information officer for the department, during an afternoon press conference.

Gonzalez Perez is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful sexual contact. It was unclear if several charges were related to an unrelated incident.

Savannah Wilson is being held on accessory to first-degree murder and attempt to influence a public servant, according to jail records.

Osckel said Savannah Wilson is related to the victim, but did not know how.

"We are still working on the details of the family relationship, but I do know Savannah is related to Mr. Wilson," Osckel said.

Gail Wilson was last seen leaving his home in the 1300 block of South Reed Street around 9:30 a.m. on Halloween. His truck was recovered just northwest of Interstate 25 and Colfax Avenue in Denver on Nov. 5. There were no signs of Wilson, police said.

Osckel said detectives believe Gail Wilson is dead and are searching for his remains. As of Friday, they've not found any parts of his body.

On Thursday, police said Gail Wilson's truck was spotted on surveillance footage driving to downtown Denver by unidentified suspects on Halloween. They believe the occupants dumped parts of his body around Colfax Avenue and Broadway, and 6th Avenue and York Street between 3 and 5 p.m. that day.

Investigators are asking for the public's help to locate Wilson's body that may have been inside items in his truck bed's on Halloween, including a rolled-up carpet, tall white laundry bin and several trash bags.

"The information that would be most helpful to us is anything that would just lead us to a general location that maybe we can piece together with some of our other evidence that we located during our investigation," Ockel said. "It's hard to say anything specific that we're looking for, but just the smallest details can be the biggest tools we can have."

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video footage of the items being dumped should contact the police department's tip line at 303-763-6800 and reference case number LK21040621.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18.