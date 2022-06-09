Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection to a drive-by shooting and police pursuit that happened in downtown Denver over the weekend.
Police identified the men as Alfredo Dozal, 21, and Tony Sanchez, 21. They are being held on suspicion of five counts of attempted murder, according to the Denver Police Department.
The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday when a person in a black sedan opened fired in the area of 15th and Larimer streets.
Multiple people were in the area and along the sidewalks as the shooting happened, but police say no one was injured.
A uniformed Denver officer fired his weapon at the person shooting after they "recognized the extreme risk of injury or death that existed." The officer was working in an off-duty capacity at a nearby nightclub, according to the department.
There was a marked patrol unit nearby at 15th and Larimer Street that pursued the vehicle. The suspects were able to flee traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the department.
Police said Dozal and Sanche were identified on Sunday and were found in Westminster on Tuesday. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting.
The Denver District Attorney's Office will make a final determination of the charges.