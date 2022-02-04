Two men have been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 18-year-old man who was selling clothes in a meeting that was set up online.

Jonathan Garcia, 19, and Matthew McMahon, 18, were formally charged on Friday in a 17th Judicial District Courtroom with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

Garcia and McMahon are accused of shooting Fernando Perez, 18, on Dec. 3 at a home in the area of East 101st Avenue and Clayton Street in Thornton. Perez arranged a meeting with the two to sell some clothes, according to the Thornton Police Department.

Police initially thought Perez was stabbed by the suspects, but later determined he was shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died, officials said.

Garcia and McMahon were arrested this week in connection to the shooting "through the ongoing hard work of Thornton PD investigators over the last couple of months," according to a release from the department.

McMahon is scheduled to appear next in court on Feb. 23, while Garcia isn't scheduled to appear until April 8, according to the District Attorney's Office.