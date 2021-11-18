Two people are dead following a head-on crash Thursday afternoon near Bailey, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Authorities received reports just before 3 p.m. of a vehicle driving recklessly on U.S. Highway 285. As troopers were headed to the area, the vehicle collided head-on into another vehicle just north of Bailey, said Trooper Gary Cutler, spokesman for the state patrol.
Investigators learned the vehicle that caused the crash was listed as stolen in Denver. The two people in the stolen vehicle were pronounced dead on scene, Cutler said.
Two others were taken to Swedish Medical Center with unknown conditions, Cutler said.