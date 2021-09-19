Two people are dead and another is injured after an overnight car crash in northwest Aurora.

Police responded to a report of a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of East 38th Avenue and North Windsor Drive about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they located two vehicles involved in the crash, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Two people inside a Chevrolet Malibu were pronounced dead on-scene, while the driver of a Chevrolet Cruz was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

An initial investigation into the crash revealed the Chevrolet Cruz collided into the Malibu at a high-rate of speed. Police said the Malibu was turning left from North Windsor Drive onto East 38th Avenue when it was struck at a high-rate of speed.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, police said.

Police have not identified the victims, nor have any charges been filed.

Law enforcement is urging anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters with information leading to an arrest and conviction could earn up to $2,000.