Two people are dead following a shooting at a house party Saturday night in the 4600 block of East Colorado Avenue.
Denver Police tweeted that four shooting victims were located in the area last night. Just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, DPD tweeted that a second victim was pronounced dead and two new victims were found in serious condition.
The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Detectives are still investigating the case and have no suspect information as of this morning.
The identities of the deceased will be released by the Office of the Medical Examiner.
No other information was immediately available.