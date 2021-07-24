A man and woman have died following a shooting in Denver's Virginia Village neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police announced the shooting at 3:07 a.m. on Twitter and later announced the victims died just before 12:30 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of East Warren Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they located the man and woman, said Kurt Barnes, a spokesperson for the department.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for their injuries where they later died.

Police have not released their identities.

Information regarding a suspect has not been released and police said they remain at-large.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or potential shooter is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.