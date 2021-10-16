Two people are dead and seven others were injured in multiple crashes and a hit-and-run across the metro area overnight.
TRAFFIC: #Denver officers are investigating a multiple vehicle crash near 8th and SB I-25. Approximately 5 different vehicles involved. 5 people have been transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/2iK3oAKWRA— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 16, 2021
The largest crash occurred near 8th Avenue and Interstate 25 It involved five vehicles and sent five people to the hospital with minor injuries. The Denver Police Department announced the crash around 5 a.m. on Twitter.
Police said an unidentified woman drove north in the southbound lanes of the interstate, which caused oncoming vehicles to crash in an attempt to avoid her.
The woman crashed and suffered serious injuries. She was cited for driving under the influence and reckless driving causing injuries, police said.
TRAFFIC: #Denver officers are investigating a hit and run crash at SB I-25 and Alameda. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Right lane is closed. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/mIok7AO4i3— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 16, 2021
Around the same time, officers were dispatched just north of the large crash to the Alameda Street exit after reports of a hit and run.
Police have released limited information regarding this incident, but said one victim was transported to the hospital with injuries. Authorities did not release the status of the individual.
No arrests or information about a possible suspect had been released as of 10:40 a.m.
TRAFFIC: #Denver officers are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash at SB I-25 and Belleview. SB I-25 is closed at Belleview, alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/4j6xMrZBNc— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 16, 2021
Police responded to a report of another crash further south on the interstate at the Belleview Avenue exit in the Denver Tech Center around 11 p.m., police said.
When officers arrived, they located a single vehicle with a man inside. He was pronounced dead on-scene, according to a spokeswoman for the department.
Police said the man was traveling at a high rate of speed when he appears to have lost control and collided into the median. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, according to the spokeswoman.
#APDTrafficAlert: We are investigating a fatal traffic crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of E. Iliff Ave and S. Havana Street. The intersection is CLOSED while APD Traffic Investigators complete their investigation. pic.twitter.com/emkhndFXR3— Aurora Police Dept 🎃 (@AuroraPD) October 15, 2021
In Aurora, police responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Havana Street around 12:15 a.m., after reports of a multi-vehicle accident, according to a release from the Aurora Police Department.
Officers located two vehicles at the intersection and found a 25-year-old man injured and unresponsive in a minivan. The driver of the other vehicle, a Jeep, was uninjured, police said.
The driver of the minivan was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, police said.
An initial investigation of the incident indicates the minivan was headed east along East Iliff Avenue and failed to stop at a red light, striking the Jeep, police said.
It is unknown if drugs, alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash.
Police have not identified the two people who died overnight and said they'd be identified at a later date.