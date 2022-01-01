Two people were killed and two more injured in an early Saturday shooting in downtown Denver, police said.
An adult male and adult female were both pronounced dead at the scene on the 1900 block of Blake Street in Denver's LoDo district, Denver Police tweeted early Saturday morning. Two more adult males were were transported to the hospital.
Denver Police spokesman Kurt Barnes said he didn't know the condition of the people in the hospital or the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made. He said it was an active and ongoing investigation.