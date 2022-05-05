Denver PD rollover 5-5-22

Two Denver police officers were injured after their patrol unit rolled over while pursuing a shooting suspect on Thursday.

 Courtesy of 9News

Police said the incident unfolded just after 4:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area of West 1st Avenue and North Knox Court.

An adult was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers located the shooter near South Raleigh Street and West Tennessee Avenue and attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect drove away and led authorities on a short pursuit before the patrol unit rolled over, police said. 

Two officers sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to a local hospital.

Authorities apprehended the alleged shooter in the area of South Tennyson Street and West Tennessee Avenue. He has not been identified.

