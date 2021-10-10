Two Denver police officers were seriously injured Saturday night after being involved in a crash while responding to a shooting, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the officers were driving to East 22nd Avenue and Quebec Street just before 10 p.m. in response to a drive-by shooting that killed one person and injured three others.

On the way, the officers’ patrol vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer truck at Dahlia Street and East Stapleton Drive.

Police said the officers suffered serious but nonlife-threatening injuries in the crash. The other driver was not injured and stayed at the scene of the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said. It is unclear which vehicle is at fault and whether the patrol car had its lights and sirens engaged at the time of the crash.

No charges have been announced against either driver as of Sunday morning.

The identities of the officers involved have not been released.