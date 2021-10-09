Two people are in custody following a double-shooting in Denver that sent two to the hospital Friday night.

Denver police learned about the shooting shortly after 8 p.m. after a victim admitted themselves to a local hospital. The victim told authorities they were shot while driving in the 800 block of South Sheridan Boulevard, police said.

Another victim also drove themselves to the hospital. Both remain in stable condition, police said.

The Denver Police Department announced Saturday afternoon that two suspects were arrested and in custody in connection to the shooting.

Police have not identified the suspects.