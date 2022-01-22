Two people were shot Saturday afternoon in Denver's Gateway neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the 14000 block of East 52nd Avenue, which is near the border of Green Valley Ranch and Gateway neighborhoods. The department announced the shooting at 2:52 p.m.

The victims have only been identified as adults and were transported to a local hospital that appear to be non life-threatening, according to the department.

No arrests have been made and investigators are currently working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.