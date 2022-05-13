Two men were shot and killed Friday evening at a business in Aurora, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.
Around 5 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a business at 15270 East 6th Ave. where they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
9News reports the shooting happened at the Smoke and Vapes store.
Investigators believe all involved people have been identified, though "the facts and circumstances leading up to this shooting are still being determined," the new release said.
The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the names of the victims once they've been positively identified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7807. Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.