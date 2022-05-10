Two Littleton police officers suffered minor injuries in a crash that occurred during a car chase.
Police said officers were sent to CarMax in the 5800 block of Broadway just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report that two people were trying to steal lockboxes off vehicles, according to the Littleton Police Department.
When officers arrived, two suspects tried to hide between cars. Asiana Buck Elk Thunder, 24, was arrested at the scene.
The other suspect, a man, entered a Kia Optima that was previously reported stolen. As he left, the vehicle struck a patrol car in the 100 block of East Orchard Road, police said.
Officers began pursuing the vehicle on West Littleton Boulevard, according to a news release.
Two officers were hurt when they struck a retaining wall in the 2700 block of West Main Street.
Police said the suspect's vehicle was damaged when he struck a curb at South Santa Fe Drive and West Main Street. He then got out of the car and fled on foot.
He was last seen wearing a hoodie and a mask that concealed most of his face.
Thunder is being held on a previous felony warrant in connection with aggravated motor vehicle theft. She also faces charges of false reporting of identifying information to law enforcement, obstructing a peace officer and criminal trespass, police said.
Anyone with information about the man who led officers on the pursuit is encouraged to call police at 303-794-1551