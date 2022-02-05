Two of the people shot at at an Aurora church on Friday night during a weekly service were pastors, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said they were still trying to identify the suspect as of Saturday afternoon. The shooting left one woman dead and the two pastors injured. The pastors are expected to survive.

The parish's doors were locked on Saturday afternoon and a church official reached by phone declined to comment about the shooting.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting inside the Iglesia Faro De Luz church at 538 N. Olathe St around 8:15 p.m. Police said there were between 15 and 20 people inside the church at the time of the shooting.

A 36-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene, while the two pastors were transported to a local hospital. A fourth person was also transported to the hospital for a medical reason, according to the department.

Authorities have not identified any of the victims as of Saturday afternoon.

Police said the shooter had a connection with at least one of the suspects. It is still unknown what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.