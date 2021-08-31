The principal and athletics director at Chatfield High School are on paid administrative leave as the district looks into allegations that the men failed to follow the district's safety protocols, according to the Jefferson County Public Schools District.
Craig Aukland, the school's athletic director and assistant principal was issued criminal summons on Friday because he's a mandatory reporter under state law, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Aukland has been with the district since August 2006 and was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 18, one day after the start of the school district's year. Principal Chad Broer was placed on administrative leave six days later on Aug. 24, said Cameron Bell, a spokesperson for the district.
"The District is committed to ensuring allegations are investigated in an adequate, reliable, and impartial manner, and are resolved in accordance with District policy and procedure," wrote Scott Allensworth, the district's community superintendent and Dan Cohan Chief of Schools parents and students on Aug. 24.
Allensworth and Cohan added that placing the employees on leave was standard protocol and asked parents to not "interpret an investigation as an indication of wrongdoing by our administrators."
Jim Ellis, who served as Chatfield's principal for five years between 1999 and 2004, was named interim principal while the investigation is conducted. He retired in 2013 after serving as principal of Ralston Valley High School in Arvada.
An interim for athletic director has not been named as of Tuesday, Bell said.
Bell confirmed an undisclosed number of students had been disciplined regarding the alleged incident, but could not provide additional information as an investigation involving juveniles were ongoing.