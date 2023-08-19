Two separate shootings occurred in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver Saturday morning.
Police responded first to a shooting near 19th and Larimer streets around 2:17 a.m. Saturday, according to a social media post by the Denver Police Department.
One victim was found and transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of the injuries are still unknown. Investigators are continuing to look for suspect information, according to the post.
Police then responded to a multiple-victim shooting at 28th Avenue and Welton Street at 6:09 a.m.
Three victims had been shot and were moved to a nearby hospital, according to the social media post.
An updated post at 9:39 a.m. said that two of the three victims have been pronounced deceased. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release victim IDs and cause of death.
This story is developing.