Photo Credit: bjdlzx (iStock).

Photo Credit: bjdlzx (iStock).

 bjdlzx

Two separate shootings occurred in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver Saturday morning. 

Police responded first to a shooting near 19th and Larimer streets around 2:17 a.m. Saturday, according to a social media post by the Denver Police Department. 

One victim was found and transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of the injuries are still unknown. Investigators are continuing to look for suspect information, according to the post.

Police then responded to a multiple-victim shooting at 28th Avenue and Welton Street at 6:09 a.m.

Three victims had been shot and were moved to a nearby hospital, according to the social media post. 

An updated post at 9:39 a.m. said that two of the three victims have been pronounced deceased. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release victim IDs and cause of death.

This story is developing.

Sign Up For Free: Weekly 7

Catch up with a rundown of the 7 most important and interesting stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.