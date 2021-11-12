Two Eaton police officers won't face criminal charges after shooting a man in September, according to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
District Attorney Michael Rourke determined the two officers were justified in shooting 30-year-old Levi Miller, following the investigation and subsequent report by the 19th Judicial District Critical incident Response Team.
Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Aspen Court after reports of an argument around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 24. When they arrived they found a man, later identified as Miller, armed with a gun, The Denver Gazette previously reported.
Miller allegedly fired several rounds at the officers, which prompted them to return fire, striking him. No officers were injured during the incident.
Miller has since been charged with several crimes, including two counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of criminal attempted manslaughter and a single count of a crime of violence, police said.
Miller is due in court on the charges on Dec. 21.