The Denver Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred on Interstate 70 Friday night.

Two people suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to a local hospital.

Police did not release their current status.

Officers were dispatched to I-70 and Havana Street around 8 p.m., said Nate Magee, a spokesperson for the department.

The victim's vehicle rolled over during the accident, which caused serious injuries.

Investigators are still trying to gather information about the vehicle that fled the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.