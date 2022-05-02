Police Line Do Not Cross (copy)
Getty Images

Update: 8 a.m. Monday

Calvin Armani Jaramillo was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on attempted first degree murder charges for his involvement in a shooting Saturday evening near Sloan's Lake.

The victim of the shooting is expected to survive.

Lakewood police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening around 7 p.m. near Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, south of Sloan's Lake. 

An agent told The Denver Gazette one victim with several gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle. Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, she said police had arrested Calvin Jaramillo, 21.

Police have not released the victim's name. 

Denver police are also investigating two shootings this weekend. One person was shot at East 20th Avenue and North Pennsylvania Street, and two people were injured in a shooting in the 1600 block of West Evans Avenue.

Aurora police searching for witness of fatal crash
Parents wanted in connection to child's accidental shooting death turn themselves in

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.