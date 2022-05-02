Update: 8 a.m. Monday

Calvin Armani Jaramillo was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on attempted first degree murder charges for his involvement in a shooting Saturday evening near Sloan's Lake.

The victim of the shooting is expected to survive.

Lakewood police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening around 7 p.m. near Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, south of Sloan's Lake.

An agent told The Denver Gazette one victim with several gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle. Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, she said police had arrested Calvin Jaramillo, 21.

Police have not released the victim's name.

Denver police are also investigating two shootings this weekend. One person was shot at East 20th Avenue and North Pennsylvania Street, and two people were injured in a shooting in the 1600 block of West Evans Avenue.