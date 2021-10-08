A member of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Tuesday for sexually abusing multiple children at his Colorado home, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.
Blair R. House, 63, of Towaoc, was sentenced for aggravated sexual abuse and sexual abuse against two different children below the age of 12.
"Sexual offenses against children create harms that last a lifetime," said Acting United States Attorney Matt Kirsch. "While we can't undo the harm and pain of these crimes, we have ensured that Mr. House will harm no more children while he is in federal prison."
The crimes occurred between Jan. 1, 2006 and Dec. 31, 2008, while the children were under the supervision of House at his home, officials said.