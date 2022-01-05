The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 28-year-old man last month.

On Wednesday, police said the vehicle from the crash was found Monday at 992 S. Dearborn Way, near East Mississippi Avenue and South Sable Boulevard. The vehicle is a black 2006 Dodge Magnum.

This discovery comes one week after police released the description of the vehicle, asking residents to report any similar vehicles with damage to the driver-side front-fender and the driver-side mirror.

“Investigators will continue to work on identifying the driver involved in this crash,” the police department said in a statement.

The fatal crash happened around 6 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 19000 block of East Montview Boulevard. Officers found a man lying in the street, suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators believe the vehicle was headed east on East Montview Boulevard when it struck the man.

No additional information was available Wednesday, police said. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dash-camera footage or has any information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.