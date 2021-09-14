Police say 2021 Buick Encore they believe struck a scooter rider in Denver last week was recovered in Arizona.

The vehicle was abandoned and the driver wasn't found, according to the Denver Police Department.

UPDATE: The #MedinaAlert has been canceled and the suspect vehicle has been located in Arizona. Investigators are working to develop suspect information, no arrests at this time. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 14, 2021

Authorities said they were working to track down who drove the Buick.

Police said the Buick struck a person riding a scooter in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Street around 3 p.m. Friday. The victim, whose name wasn't released, was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Police haven't released an update on the victim.

Police encouraged anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run or driver to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.