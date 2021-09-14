Police Line Do Not Cross
(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

Police say 2021 Buick Encore they believe struck a scooter rider in Denver last week was recovered in Arizona.

The vehicle was abandoned and the driver wasn't found, according to the Denver Police Department. 

Authorities said they were working to track down who drove the Buick. 

Police said the Buick struck a person riding a scooter in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Street around 3 p.m. Friday. The victim, whose name wasn't released, was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Police haven't released an update on the victim. 

Police encouraged anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run or driver to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.