The victim in Thursday’s homicide in southwest Denver has been identified as Timothy Chavez, according to the Denver Police Department.

Chavez, a Denver resident, was found dead just before 3 a.m. Thursday inside of a residence in the 9400 block of West Wagon Trail Drive, in the Marston neighborhood near South Kipling Street and West Belleview Avenue.

Police have not released any information about how Chavez died; however, investigators said the death was a homicide.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released since Chavez’s body was discovered. On Friday, police sent out a crime bulletin asking for anyone with information about Chavez’s killer to come forward.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Chavez’s official cause and manner of death are expected to be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner in the coming days.