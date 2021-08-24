The victim killed in Sunday’s shooting near Coors Field has been identified as 22-year-old Jean-Marquris Stewart, the Office of the Medical Examiner announced Tuesday.

Stewart, a Denver resident, is believed to be “the intended target” of the shooting, a spokesperson with the police department said. The motives for the shooting are still under investigation.

Police said the shooting happened near 19th Street and Blake Street, one block from the baseball stadium and outside of several bars. Police announced the shooting at 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Responding officers found two victims at the scene suffering from serious injuries. Another four victims left before police arrived and were identified later at a hospital, police said.

One of the six victims, later identified as Stewart, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Two of the victims were seriously injured but are expected to survive, and the other three sustained minor injuries, police said.

An autopsy revealed Stewart’s cause of death was from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s report. The manner of death was homicide.

Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting as of Tuesday evening.

The area was packed at the time of the shooting as last call for Denver bars is 2 a.m., and the bars were full of fans who had attended the Colorado Rockies game at Coors Field earlier that night.

Several bystanders said on Twitter they were leaving establishments when the shooting happened in front of them, including people leaving the Beta Event Center night club and Tap Fourteen rooftop bar.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.