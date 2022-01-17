The man killed Saturday in a shooting in the Five Points neighborhood has been identified as Tony Bozman, the Denver Police Department announced.

The deadly shooting happened at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 29th Street and Arkins Court, right off of the South Platte River, police said. Bozman was found suffering from serious injuries and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Bozman was a 38-year-old Aurora resident who most recently lived near Havana Street and East 16th Avenue, according to public records.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released since Bozman’s death. Police do not know what led up to the shooting.

On Monday, the Denver Police Department sent out a crime bulletin asking for anyone with information to come forward. Police said they are seeking details about Bozman’s background and who might have been involved in his killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Bozman’s official cause and manner of death are expected to be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner in the coming days.