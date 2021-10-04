A man who was stabbed to death in Boulder last month is believed to have attacked several people shortly before his death, the Boulder Police Department announced Monday.

Christopher Eyer, 30, died after he was stabbed on the night of Aug. 20 by one of two men he had gotten into a fight with. Police said both men claimed they were acting in self-defense.

According to the men, they were walking downtown near 9th Street and Arapahoe Avenue when Eyer began yelling at them. After a brief argument, Eyer allegedly attacked the men, police said.

The men then ran to their apartment a few blocks away, but Eyer chased them and caught them as they were opening the door. The group then began fighting before one of the two men stabbed Eyer with a small knife, police said.

The two men did not know Eyer at the time of the altercation. One of the men had to be hospitalized due to the injuries he suffered from Eyer, police said.

In the 10 minutes before the two men encountered Eyer at 9th Street and Arapahoe Avenue, police received multiple reports of other confrontations at the intersection.

Police said there were three separate altercations reported in which a man attacked a guest leaving a hotel room, punched a man, spit in a woman’s face, choked a woman and attempted to choke and punch a man who had just parked his car.

The man involved in all three incidents is believed to be Eyer, police said.

The Boulder Police Department said it has passed the investigation into Eyer’s death to the District Attorney’s Office due to the “complex nature” of the case and the claims of self-defense.

The attorney’s office will determine whether charges will be brought against the man who fatally stabbed Eyer.

Eyer was a resident of Jamaica Plan, Mass. It is unclear what Eyer was doing in Boulder at the time of his death.