Nathan Tipton, a driver for ride share services Lyft and Uber, had just dropped off four passengers in Boulder at about 10:15 p.m. on April 19 when a rock he estimated to be about three pounds hit the driver's side of his car.

Tipton was driving south on Highway 93 toward Golden and was just south of the Jefferson County line near the Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge at the time of the incident.

"As I was coming up the hill, I saw two vehicles going northbound, but all I could see were headlights," Tipton said at a press conference Tuesday at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. "And then a large shatter that sounded like a shot gun. It scared the heck out of me."

The wind speeds were high that day, so Tipton figured the wind had blown debris into his car, he said.

But when Tipton looked more closely at the damage to his car, he estimated a four-inch impact point from what he guessed to be a two-to-three pound rock. He reported it to the police.

Tipton didn't suffer injuries, but his car was damaged and the incident shook him and his family. Later, his wife informed him that a person had died — Alexa Bartell — after a large rock hit her while she was driving that same night.

The incidents appear to be part of a larger rock-throwing spree Wednesday night that injured several other people and damaged vehicles.

About 30 minutes before Tipton's vehicle was hit — at about 10:45 p.m. — Bartell was driving northbound near the 10600 block of Indiana Street near Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge when she was hit by a rock.

The rock was thrown possibly from a vehicle or the side of the road, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators.

Sheriff's officials said Alexa Bartell was talking to a friend on the phone in her yellow Chevy Spark when she suddenly went silent.

Bartell's friend tracked down her phone and drove to the location on Indiana Street and found Bartell dead inside her car, which was off the roadway in a field.

The rock hurtling incidents began at around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, ended just after midnight Thursday morning and included five vehicles. Other drivers whose vehicles were hit suffered from minor injuries.

Bartell was the fourth of the five known incidents.

Jefferson County deputies provided the following timeline of events.

10:04 p.m. Westminster – 100th Ave. & Simms St. — rock through a windshield. Driver not injured.

10:36 p.m. Boulder County – McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) rock through a windshield. Minor injuries to the driver.

10:37 p.m. Boulder County – McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) – rock hit a Toyota 4-Runner. Body damage to a vehicle, driver not injured.

10:45 p.m. Jefferson County – 10600 block of Indiana Street – rock through a windshield of yellow Chevy Spark – homicide.

April 20 at 12:24 a.m. Arvada - Highway 93 at Highway 72 – rock through a windshield – minor injuries to the driver.

Tipton, who was driving alone at the time of the incident, is confident after looking closely at the damage to his vehicle that the rock came from an oncoming vehicle and not from someone on the side of the road.

As someone who was once a young boy who got into trouble, Tipton understands why people might have thrown rocks if the incidents were pranks, but he added he doesn't excuse the actions.

"Damage to a vehicle is just property. It's something that money can fix," Tipton said. "But when peoples' lives are in jeopardy, that's when it crosses a line."

Tipton's work as a rideshare driver won't stop because of the incident, but he he is more aware of what's going on around him when he drives now, he said.

Prior to the incident, Tipton had four rideshare passengers in his back seats where the rock damaged his vehicle.

"If I'd had riders in my car, it would've been worse," Tipton said.

His wife and three adult children are anxious about his work now, he said. His wife, who already has trouble sleeping, struggles to sleep at night, worried about incidents such as the one that took Bartell's life.

Tipton urged anyone involved in the crimes to turn themselves in and take accountability for their actions.

"(The suspects) need to face accountability for what they've done to this family and everyone involved," Tipton said.

The sheriff's office said it is working with Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Arvada Police and Westminster Police to gather information. Authorities believe there may be additional victims.

Bartell's company, Commercial Flooring Services in Denver, is putting up $15,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects. That's in addition to the $2,000 reward from Crime Stoppers.

Investigators are asking for any other possible victims to call the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612.

They are also looking for anyone who might have home security or dash cameras that may have captured the incidents.

Denver Gazette reporter Carol McKinley contributed to this report.