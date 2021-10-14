The three people killed Wednesday afternoon when a driver crashed into multiple pedestrians in Aurora have been identified, the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office announced.

The two pedestrians were Ana Yolanda Sosa Munevar, 62, and Ana Lucrecia Sosa Munevar, 67. Officials have not released what their relationship was to each other. They both died from blunt force injuries, according to the autopsy report.

The driver was Young Hwa Jeong, 50. His cause of death is “pending further studies,” the report said. Police said they believe Jeong died from some kind of medical emergency that caused him to lose control and crash while driving.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Buckley Road.

Police said three pedestrians were walking on the sidewalk of East Iliff Avenue when they were struck by a white van.

Two of the pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene and the third was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. The driver of the van was also pronounced dead and a passenger in the van suffered minor injuries.

None of the surviving victims have been identified, but police said the surviving pedestrian was a man and the van passenger was a woman.

The crash happened at a busy intersection less than a mile from Rangeview High School on a road where students are known to walk during lunch to reach nearby restaurants.

Police said there were several witnesses to the crash, some of whom performed CPR on the pedestrians before emergency responders arrived.

Traffic investigators are working to determine what led to the crash, including how fast the van was going. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn't spoken with police is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.