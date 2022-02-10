Authorities on Thursday identified the victims of a double homicide in southeast Douglas County as Bryan Todd Gray, 34, and Jessica Ann Mitchell, 32.
Their cause and manner of death are still under investigation, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities arrested Casey Devol, 29, on Wednesday in Salina, Kansas, in connection with the deaths in Douglas County. He is awaiting extradition back to Colorado, officials said.
Devol is believed to have been related to Mitchell and friends with Gray, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock has said.
Investigators identified Devol as a suspect after obtaining surveillance footage from the home. He left the home several times to grab guns from his truck, Spurlock said.
Authorities learned about the homicides on Tuesday afternoon after a person who was scheduled to do business with the victims found their bodies.