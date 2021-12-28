Authorities are giving an update after an officer was injured in a shooting near the Belmar shopping center Monday evening.

A shooting spree that began in Denver and ended in Lakewood Monday night left five people dead, including the suspected shooter. 

Three others, including a Lakewood police officer, were also wounded, according to Lakewood and Denver police officials, who provided a joint news briefing following what they described as a large-scale, active shooter incident. 

In Denver, two women and a man were killed, and another man was injured, in a series of shootings that began sometime after 5 p.m., according to Denver police Chief Paul Pazen.

