A shooting spree that began in Denver and ended in Lakewood Monday night left five people dead, including the suspected shooter.
Three others, including a Lakewood police officer, were also wounded, according to Lakewood and Denver police officials, who provided a joint news briefing following what they described as a large-scale, active shooter incident.
In Denver, two women and a man were killed, and another man was injured, in a series of shootings that began sometime after 5 p.m., according to Denver police Chief Paul Pazen.