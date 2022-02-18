A volunteer coach at Arapahoe High School was arrested on Friday, accused of having sexual communication on social media and other platforms with a female student.
Virgilio San Andres, 22, was arrested for suspicion of committing unlawful electronic sexual communication/person in a position of trust. He was a volunteer coach of the school's club ultimate frisbee team, said John Bartmann, a spokesman for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
The school's school resource officer received a tip about the inappropriate conversations last month and began an looking into the claims. The SRO discovered conversations — many of them sexual in nature — which caused him to turn the evidence and investigation over to the department's investigation unit.
Investigators then determined there was enough probable cause to arrest San Andres. Currently, he's being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Center without bond.
Officials are worried there could potentially be other victims and encourage anyone with information to contact the department's tip line at 720-874-8477.
Attempts to reach Littleton Public Schools for comment were unsuccessful.