GLEN HAVEN, Colo. — The man who was fatally shot while driving with his family on Interstate 70 in Aurora Saturday was the assistant chief of a volunteer fire department.

The victim was John Jaros, assistant chief of the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department northeast of Estes Park, the department said Monday.

Aurora police said Jaros was driving his pickup truck on eastbound I-70 near Colfax Avenue at around 5:35 p.m. Saturday when several shots were fired into the truck, killing him. His wife and three children were also in the truck, and were not hurt.

Police said there were potential street racers in a white sedan and a black sedan who fired the shots. The victim was not racing, police said.

Read more at 9news.com.