A man is dead after being shot by parol officers in southeast Denver on Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Corrections said.
Police said the officers, within the fugitive apprehension unit of CDOC, were searching for a man wanted for parol violations at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Parker Road in the Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood.
Officers approached the man who then allegedly aimed a handgun at them. This caused them to fire and strike the man an undisclosed amount of times, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.
It is unclear whether the shooting approximately took place, but the officers called for additional assistance at 11 a.m., which is when the Denver Police Department became involved, said Joe Montoya, a division chief of investigation for the department during a morning press conference.
Montoya said the shooting happened before any Denver officers arrived.
"My understanding is (the incident) started in the exterior (of the apartment building) and ended up in the hall way area of the unit," Montoya said.
The fugitive was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his wounds.
The investigation into the incident is being overseen by a multi-agency effort that includes the Denver Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Bureau of Investigations and Denver District Attorney's Office.
Additionally, an internal investigation into the incident performed by the Inspector General's Office of the Colorado Department of Corrections is also underway.
The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, while the investigations continue, officials said.