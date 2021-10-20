A man is dead after being shot by parole officers in southeast Denver's Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood on Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Corrections said.
Officers within the fugitive apprehension unit were searching for a man wanted for parole violations around 11 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Parker Road when the shooting happened.
When officers approached the man, he reportedly aimed a handgun at them. Officers responded by shooting the man an undisclosed amount of times, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.
The Denver Police Department was on scene after the shooting and will conduct the appropriate investigation, a DOC spokeswoman said in a release.
Joe Montoya, a division chief of investigation for Denver police, said during a morning press conference that the incident started in the exterior of the apartment building and ended up in the hall way area of the unit.
The fugitive was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The investigation into the incident is being overseen by a multi-agency effort that includes the Denver Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Bureau of Investigations and Denver District Attorney's Office.
Additionally, an internal investigation into the incident by the Inspector General's Office of the Colorado Department of Corrections is also underway.
The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigations continue, officials said.