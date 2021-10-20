A man is in extremely critical condition after being shot by Colorado Department of Corrections parole officers in southeast Denver on Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.
Police said the officers, within the fugitive apprehension unit of the DOC, were searching for a man wanted for parole violations at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Parker Road in the Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood.
The officers located the fugitive and noticed he was armed with a handgun, police said. At 11 a.m., the officers called for additional assistance and that is when the Denver Police Department became involved, said Joe Montoya, a division chief of investigation for the department.
Montoya did not know how many officers were involved, nor how many shots were fired during the incident, but said the shooting happened before any Denver officers arrived.
"My understanding is (the incident) started in the exterior (of the apartment building) and ended up in the hall way area of the unit," Montoya said.
The man was taken to a hospital and is in "extremely critical condition," Montoya said.
No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.
Police did not release information regarding the fugitive's previous offenses or his identify.
The investigation into the incident is being overseen by a multi-agency effort by the Denver Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Bureau of Investigations and Denver District Attorney's Office.