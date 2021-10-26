Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding dog owners to keep their furry companions away from wildlife after two deer were fatally wounded by dogs in Jefferson County.

The two incidents in Jefferson County involved dogs mortally wounding doe deer. One of the incidents happened on Oct. 20 in Evergreen, and the dog owner was cited for illegal take of the deer and for negligently allowing their dog to harass wildlife, officials said.

The second incident also involved a dog mortally wounding a deer, but the dog and its owner have not been identified.

"People may forget that their pet dog is a predator and they can injure and kill wildlife if not properly controlled," CPW wildlife officer Joe Nicholson said in a release. "Dog owners are liable for the damage they cause to wildlife."

Officials said whether the dog is attacking wildlife, chasing, or both, these actions are illegal and can carry hefty fines.

Dog owners could be cited for negligently allowing their dog to harass wildlife, which carries a $274 fine. If a dog attack leads to the death of wildlife, the owner can be cited for illegal take, which carries a $959 fine for deer and more than $1,300 for elk, officials said.

Canines who chase wild animals can cause extreme stress and injuries from bites. If this happens during the late winter months, many big-game animals who are susceptible to dog harassment are pregnant, officials said.

As they run to try to escape, deer and elk expend crucial energy that can lead to an increase in the mortality rate of the animals or unborn calves and fawns.

"By winter, deer and elk are just trying to survive the snow and lack of forage," Nicholson said. "If dogs chase them, they quickly expend their already limited fat stores, leading to poor health and eventual death from starvation. That is what we are trying to prevent."

While it might be legal to allow dogs to run free in some recreation areas across the state, wildlife managers strongly encourage keeping pets on a leash whenever encounters with animals are possible.

"The stress and injuries caused by dogs are concerns, but so are conflicts," said area wildlife manager Mark Lamb. "Each year, we investigate numerous incidents in which a person is injured by a wild animal. A common factor in many of these situations is that the victim's dog approached or harassed the animal."

Lamb added that animals such as a moose see dogs as a threat and will aggressively try to stomp any dog that approaches it. In many instances, the dog then runs back to its owner, who then becomes a target of the moose.

In 2021, there have been four moose attacks in Colorado, three of which involved dogs and resulted in injuries to humans, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Wildlife officers encourage anyone who witnesses a dog chasing wildlife to contact their local wildlife officer or the Colorado State Patrol. Denver's office can be reached at 303-291-7227 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.