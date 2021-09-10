The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man who missed a court appearance on charges of sexual assault on a child.

A warrant was filed against Ian C. Morrison, 36, on Tuesday after failing to appear for a court hearing in Boulder District Court, according to online court records.

Morrison was arrested and charged in January on suspicion of multiple crimes including sexual assault, sexual assault on a child, enticement of a child and false imprisonment that stem from incidents that occurred last year, according to a news release from the police department.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered that Morrison was in possession of sexually explicit material of children, The Denver Gazette previously reported.

Anyone who spots Morrison or has information regarding his whereabouts are urged to call Detective Sgt. Heath at 720-390-04040 or call 911.