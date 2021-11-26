Amber Roseborough was having a quiet Thanksgiving Eve at home when she heard a commotion on her front porch.
"My daughter came in the door and said 'Mom, this guy is yelling at me for speeding and he called me sweetheart."
Roseborough says that her daughter and some friends were pulling up to the family home at around 10:30 p.m. when a man drove up in a truck, boxed in her vehicle and started yelling at her for driving carelessly.
There were five teenagers in her daughter's car, said Roseborough. Three of the teens ran inside the house and two stayed behind as an argument with the man escalated.
What happened next has Roseborough and her family still shaking with fear and disbelief.
"Right when I opened the door, the shots were happening."
Surveillance video from Roseborough's doorbell shows a compact car stopped in the street parked sideways, shadowed by a large light-colored truck. Lights from one of the cars are flashing. As her daughter is fumbling with the doorknob, the man in the truck yells "I love you!" She tells him she is going to call the police and that she has a camera.
After more arguing, someone shouts, "This is not your neighborhood!" Seconds later, shots are fired. The surveillance video shows that the shots are fired at 10:28 p.m.
Roseborough said she rushed outside and started giving CPR to one of the teens who was lying in the street. As she worked to save the boy's life, she called 911. It was during this time, she said, that the man moved his truck twice and then returned to the scene.
Roseborough says she heard 9 to 10 shots and that the incident only took a minute and a half. "There was yelling outside. I told the kids to get inside," said Roseborough, still visibly upset less than 24 hours after the incident. She told The Gazette that the man was shot in the hip and was yelling, "What the hell? I can't believe this!"
Aurora police say the 17-year-old died at a local hospital. The man, who police say is 36 and a former Greenwood Village police officer who is no longer working in law enforcement, was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound but he is expected to survive.
"Detectives are still working to find out who acted as the primary aggressor," police said Thursday.
No arrests had been made as of midday Friday. Detectives from the Aurora's Major Crimes Homicide Unit are responsible for the investigation and are coordinating with the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, according to a news release.
Roseborough says her daughter wasn't speeding through the neighborhood, but said the car is loud and the man may have been upset about the noise.
The incident happened in the 4900 block of South Addison Way off of Gun Club Road. Roseborough said she doesn't know who pulled a gun first, but emphasized "it wasn't worth a life."
The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office won't release the name of the teen until his family has been notified. The 36-year-old man also has not been officially identified.