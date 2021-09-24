The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a pit bull that was stolen Wednesday.

The dog has been described as a tan-colored female pit bull and was last seen wearing a blue color. The dog is not microchipped, officials said.

The owners allow the dog to roam outside freely between 7 and 8 p.m., but he typically returns home within 15 minutes. However, the dog was nowhere in sight after 30 minutes.

On Thursday, the owner contacted a nearby oil and gas company that had surveillance camera footage near the dog owner's home.

The video showed a vehicle driving along Weld County roads 25 and 88 around 7:50 p.m. when the dog would typically be outside. However, due to the quality of the video, authorities do not have a description or license plate of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the dog's whereabouts are urge to call Deputy Desarae Burson at (970) 400-4135 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Authorities said the dog was taken from a property just west of Pierce.