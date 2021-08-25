A 51-year-old Denver man who attempted to evade authorities on Monday is in custody after sheriff's deputies used Find My iPhone to track the man in Boulder, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

Steven Sandoval, 51, was arrested on the suspicion of committing nearly a dozen crimes including criminal impersonation, eluding, criminal mischief and attempting to influence a public servant.

When sheriff's deputies originally made contact, Sandoval had an active warrant for flight to avoid prosecution and failure to appear in court, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies were sent to a storage lot in the 9100 block of Weld County Road 2 about 1:15 a.m. Monday after a report of a suspicious person. Upon their arrival, they located a white Chevrolet truck and Sandoval.

Sandoval identified himself as Anthony, his little brother, but deputies looked at his mug shot and a list of well known tattoos and confirmed Sandoval was Steven, according to the release.

While deputies attempted to get Sandoval out of the car, one of them placed his county issued cellphone on the rail of the suspect's truck's bed. Sandoval then allegedly fled the scene.

Minutes later, the deputy realized his cell phone was missing and used his personal device to call another deputy and have him find it using "Find My iPhone."

Authorities tracked the phone to an address in the 4800 block of Jay Road in Boulder and located Sandoval with the help of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, according to the release.

Sandoval is currently being held in the Weld County Jail on a $23,000 bond.