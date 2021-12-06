The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of committing a violent home invasion and burglary on Sunday.

Deputies said Carlos Alvarez, 52, broke into a residence in northwest Fort Lupton with a firearm. Alvarez allegedly committed “crimes of violence” during the burglary, deputies said.

Alvarez is believed to have known and specifically targeted the victim in the burglary.

He is considered armed and dangerous, deputies said. In addition to the burglary, he is also wanted on suspicion of felony identity theft by the Hudson Police Department and has a federal warrant for receiving, possessing or concealing stolen goods.

Alvarez has ties to Fort Lupton, Brighton, Lochbuie, Severance and Pueblo in Colorado, as well as to Florida, deputies said.

Anyone with information about Alvarez’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 970-400-5374. Anyone who sees Alvarez in public is asked to call 911 immediately and to not approach him.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward, tipsters can provide information through Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or nococrimestoppers.com.