John Maedel, who was charged with one felony count of stalking and two misdemeanor counts of harassment, resigned from the Weld County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

Maedel is accused of following and threatening a woman who later sought a temporary protection order against him, according to Maedel's arrest affidavit.

The Sheriff's Office placed him on unpaid administrative leave while it launched an internal investigation, which was still ongoing when Maedel submitted his resignation, deputies said a news release.

An advisement hearing for Maedel is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 13, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

