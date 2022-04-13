A woman was arrested late last month in Weld County after her husband fatally overdosed on suspected fentanyl and authorities found over 100 fentanyl pills in her home, according to the Greeley Police Department.
Officers were sent to the residence in the 1500 block of 12th Avenue around 8 a.m. March 21 after Amy Conradson, 36, found her husband unresponsive and thought he possibly overdosed, police said.
Paramedics tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify Conradson's husband on Wednesday.
The Weld County Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant for the residence and seized heroin, a loaded handgun and 160 blue M-30 counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl, police said.
Conradson was taken into custody after the search concluded and authorities found more M-30 pills when they searched her.
She was booked into the Weld County Jail on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and special offender because her residence was between 500 and 670 feet from Jefferson Junior High School, police said.
Conradson is scheduled to appear in court April 21, according to online court records.