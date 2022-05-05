A Weld County man could face over 140 years in prison after being found guilty of child sexual assault and other crimes, the Weld County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
A jury last week convicted Dante Larks of Dacono of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse causing serious bodily injury and two counts of sexual assault on a child — position of trust and pattern of abuse.
He is scheduled to be sentenced July 11 and faces up to 142 years behind bars, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said Larks verbally, physically, emotionally and sexually abused a child. The child told investigators that Larks locked him in his unfinished basement "many nights over a period of several months," according to a news release.
The child was not allowed to leave the basement except for a few hours each day, and at times, went to the bathroom in a bucket.
Prosecutors said Larks would go to the basement and sexually assault the child while armed with a gun.
"This case, is by far, one of the most horrific and egregious cases that our office has ever seen," Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said. "No child should ever experience the horror and trauma that this child will now have to live forever with."