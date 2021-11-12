A 55-year-old man was sentenced to two life sentences in the 19th Judicial District Court on Friday for killing a couple in 2019 with a pipe.

A jury on Wednesday found William J. Roberts guilty of murdering Deborah and Ruben Vallejos in their home in 2019 . Roberts was living with the couple at the time of the murder, according to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

"These people stepped in and helped him out and this is how he repaid them," said Deputy District Attorney Yvette Guthrie in a release. "He stole two lives and forever changed the family. Nothing will ever bring these victims back."

Weld County Sheriff's deputies were sent to the couple's home in June 2019 after Ruben Vallejos' sister reported she couldn't get ahold of her brother for several days.

Deputies found Deborah Vallejos covered by a blanket lying on the ground in a pool of blood. Ruben Vallejos was found in his bed also covered by a blanket, according to the release.

Officials said Roberts beat both of the victims to death with a pipe and they died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Roberts told authorities he got in an argument with the couple and described Deborah Vallejos as "mean," and said he killed Ruben Vallejos because he wanted to "put him out of his misery," according to the release.

"It's just heartbreaking," said Weld County District Court Judge Timothy Kerns during Friday's sentencing. "It's senseless to not choose other alternatives to handle the matter. Life is previous which is why the legislature has made it clear that if you engage in first-degree murder, you'll never leave prison."